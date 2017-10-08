The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $2,626,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 120,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ CAKE) opened at 41.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.32.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $569.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post $2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. As of March 2, 2017, the Company operated 208 Company-owned restaurants: 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other.

