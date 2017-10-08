The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Holdings Maintained by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC held its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the end of the second quarter. The Blackstone Group L.P. makes up about 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group L.P. were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 72.1% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group L.P. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) traded down 0.54% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. 2,634,365 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The Blackstone Group L.P. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $35.09.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The Blackstone Group L.P. had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group L.P. will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group L.P. Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

