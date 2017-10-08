Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.51.

In related news, COO Brian T. Crutcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $4,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,219.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,996.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,301 shares of company stock worth $17,259,256 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) opened at 91.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $91.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 74% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

