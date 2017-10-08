Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a $21.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEVA. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.63.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) opened at 15.94 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $16.20 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-limited-teva-given-a-21-00-price-target-at-barclays-plc.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s payout ratio is currently -15.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 74.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.