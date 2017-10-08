Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,792 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 366,400 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,625,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,792,025,000 after acquiring an additional 336,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,251,890,000 after acquiring an additional 292,602 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $66,601,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 161,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 159,005 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.87.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 44,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.36, for a total value of $15,240,299.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,290,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.20, for a total transaction of $777,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,584 shares in the company, valued at $56,329,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,446 shares of company stock worth $17,504,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded up 0.44% on Friday, hitting $356.88. 4,297,474 shares of the stock traded hands. Tesla Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.19 and a 52-week high of $389.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.05. The stock’s market cap is $59.56 billion.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc. will post ($6.28) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

