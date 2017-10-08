Royal Bank Of Canada set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on shares of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Macquarie set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.41 ($5.19).

Get Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG alerts:

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) opened at 4.587 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.47. The company’s market cap is €13.64 billion. Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG has a one year low of €3.36 and a one year high of €4.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D) PT Set at €4.60 by Royal Bank Of Canada” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/telefonica-deutschland-holding-ag-o2d-pt-set-at-4-60-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a mobile communication provider to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and value added services, such as billing services, as well as a network protocol to establish a network connection to its wholesale partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.