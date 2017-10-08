Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (TEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc lowered shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE TEO) opened at 31.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.47. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the second quarter worth $114,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the second quarter worth $208,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the second quarter worth $215,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the second quarter worth $233,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company’s segments include Fixed Telecommunications Services (Fixed Services), Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services (Personal Mobile Services) and Nucleo Mobile Telecommunications Services (Nucleo Mobile Services).

