Tecnoglass (TGLS) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tecnoglass earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.362390002018 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) opened at 7.04 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $238.16 million.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Tecnoglass had a positive return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

