Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in National Retail Properties (NNN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE NNN) opened at 41.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.37. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $145.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 2,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 23,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $950,534.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,921,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,138 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states.

