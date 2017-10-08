Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,500 Shares of Masco Corporation (MAS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Masco Corporation were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Masco Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Masco Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Masco Corporation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Masco Corporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Masco Corporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 2,266 shares of Masco Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $84,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 19,498 shares of Masco Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $744,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,101 shares of company stock worth $916,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) opened at 39.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Masco Corporation had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 20,509.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Masco Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Masco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masco Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Masco Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Masco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Masco Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

