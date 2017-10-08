Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 100 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation in the second quarter valued at $5,256,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation in the second quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Clarity Capital KCPS Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation in the first quarter valued at $230,000.

In other United Therapeutics Corporation news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $147,873.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $271,952.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $151,420.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,379.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,339. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) opened at 123.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.46 and its 200 day moving average is $126.92. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.49. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.90 and a 1-year high of $169.89.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($4.86). The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.53 million. United Therapeutics Corporation had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post $10.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.09.

About United Therapeutics Corporation

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

