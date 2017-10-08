Teachers Advisors LLC Has $6.66 Million Stake in AveXis, Inc. (AVXS)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVXS) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of AveXis worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AveXis during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AveXis during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of AveXis during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AveXis by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AveXis by 1,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AveXis Inc. alerts:

Shares of AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ AVXS) opened at 103.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. AveXis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.31 billion.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AveXis, Inc. will post ($6.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/teachers-advisors-llc-has-6-66-million-stake-in-avexis-inc-avxs.html.

In related news, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $173,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $173,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,340 shares of company stock worth $501,996 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital set a $103.00 price target on AveXis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AveXis in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AveXis in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of AveXis in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AveXis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.31.

AveXis Profile

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AveXis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AveXis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.