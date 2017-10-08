Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,492 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Geo Group Inc (The) worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) during the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 56,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geo Group Inc (GEO) opened at 25.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. Geo Group Inc has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Geo Group Inc (The) had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $570.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Geo Group Inc will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 17,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $462,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman A. Carlson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $257,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,104.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEO. BidaskClub cut shares of Geo Group Inc (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Geo Group Inc (The) in a report on Monday, June 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on shares of Geo Group Inc (The) in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geo Group Inc (The) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Geo Group Inc (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, leasing and management of correctional, detention and re-entry facilities and the provision of community-based services and youth services in the United States, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada.

