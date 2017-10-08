Tdam USA Inc. Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 632,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 29,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 117,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, June 16th. Vetr lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.66.

In other news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,174,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,819 shares of company stock valued at $39,298,919 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 82.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 42.90% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

