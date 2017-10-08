TD Asset Management Inc. Has $67.10 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,650 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $67,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,068,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.66.

In other news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,174,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,819 shares of company stock valued at $39,298,919 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TD Asset Management Inc. Has $67.10 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/td-asset-management-inc-has-67-10-million-position-in-gilead-sciences-inc-gild.html.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ GILD) opened at 82.14 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $86.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 42.90% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.