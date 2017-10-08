TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF) received a $17.00 price target from stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCF Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of TCF Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of TCF Financial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE TCF) opened at 17.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.25. TCF Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $20.03.

TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TCF Financial Corporation had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Corporation will post $1.20 EPS for the current year.

In other TCF Financial Corporation news, Director Barry N. Winslow bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,365 shares in the company, valued at $59,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TCF Financial Corporation

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. Consumer Banking comprises all of the Company’s consumer-facing businesses.

