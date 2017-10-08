Tata Motors Ltd (TTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

TTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tata Motors by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 143,543 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tata Motors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tata Motors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,350,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors (NYSE TTM) opened at 32.24 on Friday. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tata Motors had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited is an automobile company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of motor vehicles. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of automobile products consisting of all types of commercial and passenger vehicles, including financing of the vehicles sold by the Company. The Company’s segments include automotive operations and all other operations.

