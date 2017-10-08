Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEMKT:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGB. ValuEngine upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.25.

Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) traded up 4.59% on Friday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,500 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $515.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,354,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,421,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,605 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its projects represent a range of metals, including gold, copper and niobium.

