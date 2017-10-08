Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEMKT:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) opened at 2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.80 million and a P/E ratio of 55.61. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,421,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,605 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 603,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its projects represent a range of metals, including gold, copper and niobium.

