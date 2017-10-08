Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (TEP) Shares Sold by Friedberg Investment Management

Friedberg Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:TEP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Friedberg Investment Management’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy Partners, were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 0.9% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 10.0% during the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 2.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Tallgrass Energy Partners, news, insider Gary J. Brauchle purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $138,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David G. Dehaemers, Jr. purchased 17,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.64 per share, with a total value of $774,504.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,104.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (NYSE TEP) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. 91,168 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Tallgrass Energy Partners, (NYSE:TEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.93 million. Tallgrass Energy Partners, had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 46.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP will post $4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Tallgrass Energy Partners, Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics and Processing & Logistics. The Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment includes the ownership and operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities.

