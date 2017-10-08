Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) PT Set at $68.00 by Robert W. Baird

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has been given a $68.00 price target by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DATA. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of Tableau Software (NYSE DATA) opened at 77.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47. Tableau Software has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The company’s market capitalization is $6.12 billion.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.72 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tableau Software will post $0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tableau Software news, insider Chris Stolte sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $15,882,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,849,824.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $463,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,108.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,160,559 shares of company stock valued at $81,744,364. 28.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

