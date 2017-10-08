T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a conviction-buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Shares of T-Mobile US (TMUS) traded up 1.45% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.41. 4,124,830 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.40. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,050,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $366,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

