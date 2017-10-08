Sysco Corporation (SYY) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Sysco Corporation by 1,233.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 157,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 145,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sysco Corporation by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 54,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sysco Corporation by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Sysco Corporation by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Sysco Corporation by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco Corporation alerts:

Shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY) opened at 54.23 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. Sysco Corporation had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 price target on Sysco Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In other Sysco Corporation news, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $1,497,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 889,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,751,634.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $296,796.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,141,381 shares of company stock worth $114,829,988. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sysco Corporation (SYY) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/sysco-corporation-syy-holdings-lifted-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

About Sysco Corporation

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.