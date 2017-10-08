Sysco Corporation (SYY) Holdings Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,486 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.99% of Sysco Corporation worth $266,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,501,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,801,000 after acquiring an additional 590,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,291,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,211,000 after acquiring an additional 83,464 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,242,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,484,000 after acquiring an additional 405,191 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,054,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,745,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,405,000 after acquiring an additional 733,433 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $10,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $1,497,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,303,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,141,381 shares of company stock valued at $114,829,988 in the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Pivotal Research set a $53.00 price target on Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 price target on Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) opened at 54.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. Sysco Corporation had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 2.06%. Sysco Corporation’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Sysco Corporation Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

