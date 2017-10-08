Synthesis Energy Systems (SYMX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Synthesis Energy Systems (NASDAQ:SYMX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Synthesis Energy Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.5755250777531 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Synthesis Energy Systems (NASDAQ SYMX) opened at 0.458 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. Synthesis Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company’s market cap is $39.99 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Synthesis Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc is a clean energy company that develops, builds and owns clean energy projects. The Company owns gasification technology, which it utilizes to provide technology licenses and equipment to customers in the energy and chemical industries. The Company operates through segments, including SES China, Technology Licensing and Related Services, and Corporate.

