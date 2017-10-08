Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Synopsys worth $48,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,533,247.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $384,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,423.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Synopsys from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ SNPS) traded up 0.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,521 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.00. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Synopsys had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post $3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

