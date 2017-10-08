Sylebra HK Co Ltd Buys New Holdings in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Sylebra HK Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 627,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,341,000. GrubHub comprises about 2.5% of Sylebra HK Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sylebra HK Co Ltd owned 0.73% of GrubHub at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GrubHub by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $949,000.

Get GrubHub Inc alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sylebra HK Co Ltd Buys New Holdings in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/sylebra-hk-co-ltd-buys-new-holdings-in-grubhub-inc-grub.html.

In other news, insider Maria Belousova sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $57,134.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,134.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barbara Martin Coppola sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $76,830.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,723 shares of company stock worth $20,612,266.

GrubHub Inc (GRUB) traded down 1.33% on Friday, reaching $51.29. 2,330,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 75.43. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GrubHub had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $158.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post $1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.