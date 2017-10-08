Swiss National Bank Takes $1.73 Million Position in Liberty Global PLC (LILA)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LILA. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 8,270,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after buying an additional 823,813 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 62.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 878,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC in the first quarter valued at about $4,981,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC in the second quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after buying an additional 143,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (LILA) opened at 24.66 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $4.23 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $28.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Global PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Liberty Global PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Liberty Global PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

About Liberty Global PLC

LiLAC Group provides various broadband services over cable distribution systems, and mobile services in Chile and Puerto Rico. It offers triple-play services consisting of video, broadband Internet, and fixed-line telephony services in 34 communities within Santiago; and 42 communities outside Santiago, including Iquique, Antofagasta, Concepción, Viña del Mar, Valparaiso, and Rancagua, as well as smaller cities across Chile.

