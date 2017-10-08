Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Chairman James C. Foster sold 9,516 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $941,322.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 361,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,727,035.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 2,552 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $171,239.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,818. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.59.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE CRL) opened at 109.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $469.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 10.13%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post $5.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development.

