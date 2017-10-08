Suntrust Banks Inc. Lowers Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,297,129,000 after acquiring an additional 76,897 shares in the last quarter. Ithaka Group LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Transdigm Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 357,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,158,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,320,000.

Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) opened at 264.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.92 and its 200 day moving average is $259.36. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $203.72 and a one year high of $295.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.32. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $907.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post $12.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $22.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $322.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.58.

In related news, insider Jorge Valladares sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $1,640,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $1,690,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,333,298.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,337 over the last three months. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

