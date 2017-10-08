Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $645,000 Stake in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG)

Suntrust Banks Inc. held its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned 0.06% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Briggs & Stratton Corporation news, insider Todd J. Teske sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $120,564.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,343.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Reitman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $144,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE BGG) opened at 23.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.82 million. Briggs & Stratton Corporation had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton Corporation will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Briggs & Stratton Corporation is a producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, sells and services the various products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world. It also markets and sells related service parts and accessories for its engines.

