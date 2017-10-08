Suntrust Banks Inc. Acquires 2,265 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) opened at 126.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average of $120.82. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.28 and a 52-week high of $132.74.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

