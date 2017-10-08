Sun Life Financial INC Acquires 16,297 Shares of Time Warner Inc. (TWX)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 39,748.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,338 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Time Warner by 2,169.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,827,346 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $4,184,660,000 after buying an additional 40,940,053 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Time Warner by 397.0% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,695,848 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $556,541,000 after buying an additional 4,549,848 shares during the period. OZ Management LP increased its stake in Time Warner by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 6,243,467 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $610,049,000 after buying an additional 3,093,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Time Warner by 4,979.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,678,334 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $261,700,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Time Warner by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $700,862,000 after buying an additional 1,895,000 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Time Warner Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/sun-life-financial-inc-acquires-16297-shares-of-time-warner-inc-twx.html.

Shares of Time Warner Inc. (TWX) opened at 103.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.02. Time Warner Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average is $100.16.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Time Warner had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Time Warner Inc. will post $6.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.