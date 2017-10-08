Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “
INN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised Summit Hotel Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE INN) opened at 15.82 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 800,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,993.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 41,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the Upscale segment of the United States lodging industry. The Company’s portfolio consists of 79 hotels with a total of 11,590 guestrooms located in 24 states.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.