Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP) Stake Increased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCMP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ SCMP) traded down 0.237% during trading on Friday, hitting $10.525. 1,045,034 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $487.57 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.44 million. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 61.99%. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

In other news, insider Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $48,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at $366,665.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jones W. Bryan bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

