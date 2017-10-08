Stora Enso OYJ (SEOAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso OYJ (NASDAQ:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Stora Enso OYJ (NASDAQ:SEOAY) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99. Stora Enso OYJ has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

Stora Enso OYJ (NASDAQ:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Stora Enso OYJ had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso OYJ will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso OYJ

Stora Enso Oyj is a provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper on global markets. The Company’s segments include Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Paper and Other. The Consumer Board segment develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

