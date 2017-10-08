Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Stake Maintained by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp held its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,428 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.64% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,008,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,635,000 after purchasing an additional 157,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 915,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 895,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after purchasing an additional 29,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $51,427.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,847.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,866.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 431 shares of company stock valued at $15,495 and sold 6,132 shares valued at $217,921. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Stake Maintained by Stifel Financial Corp” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/stock-yards-bancorp-inc-sybt-stake-maintained-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ SYBT) opened at 38.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $36.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a state chartered bank. The Company operates through two segments: commercial banking, and wealth management and trust. The commercial banking segment provides a full range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses, plus origination of consumer mortgages and securities brokerage activity.

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.