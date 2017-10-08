Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 245,085 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 125% compared to the average daily volume of 109,122 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Vetr lowered Bank of America Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.08 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of America Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) opened at 26.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Bank of America Corporation had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America Corporation’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Bank of America Corporation news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $2,096,194.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation during the second quarter worth about $1,017,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 10.8% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 11.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

