Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXPI. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors N.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors N.V. from $110.00 to $117.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors N.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.83.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) opened at 113.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $95.88 and a one year high of $114.42. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments are High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing.

