Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates $3.00 Price Target for EP Energy Corporation (EPE)

Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. downgraded EP Energy Corporation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank downgraded EP Energy Corporation from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $5.00 price target on EP Energy Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded EP Energy Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation started coverage on EP Energy Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.07.

EP Energy Corporation (EPE) opened at 3.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company’s market capitalization is $800.70 million. EP Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EP Energy Corporation by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in EP Energy Corporation by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EP Energy Corporation by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EP Energy Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in EP Energy Corporation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a base of producing assets. It is involved in the development of its drilling inventory located in three areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas) and the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah).

