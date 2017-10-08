Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $209.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVB. Argus started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities (AVB) opened at 178.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.36. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $158.32 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.05). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $530.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post $5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

