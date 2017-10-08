Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) a $37.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Newfield Exploration from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Shares of Newfield Exploration (NYSE NFX) opened at 30.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. Newfield Exploration has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration will post $1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger B. Plank bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,787 shares in the company, valued at $799,846.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the first quarter worth $175,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 17.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

