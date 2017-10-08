Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) Stake Lessened by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 2.49% of Stifel Financial Corporation worth $78,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Peacock bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.03 per share, for a total transaction of $225,135.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $250,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,684 shares in the company, valued at $321,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stifel Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Stifel Financial Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Stifel Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Stifel Financial Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stifel Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) traded down 0.04% on Friday, reaching $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,434 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.73. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77.

Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $725.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. Stifel Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. Stifel Financial Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post $3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Stifel Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

About Stifel Financial Corporation

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

