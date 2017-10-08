Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.42 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,489 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 939 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Mark Anderson sold 44,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $6,357,789.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $227,924.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,718.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,354. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE PANW) opened at 147.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.44. The stock’s market cap is $13.53 billion. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.31 and a 12-month high of $165.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The network technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.92). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post $3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

