Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.96 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1,787.3% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,528,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem Inc. alerts:

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) opened at 193.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.56 and a 200-day moving average of $184.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.85 and a 12-month high of $198.98. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post $11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

In other news, insider Joseph Swedish sold 21,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.63, for a total value of $4,027,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $1,745,538.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,034,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/stifel-financial-corp-has-4-96-million-stake-in-anthem-inc-antm.html.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.