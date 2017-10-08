Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL) Position Boosted by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,975 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Sterling Construction worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,479,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 2,766.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 328,213 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,098,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,060,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 382.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 226,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction Company Inc alerts:

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Construction in a report on Saturday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Sterling Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Sterling Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Construction currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) traded up 1.75% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 197,320 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. Sterling Construction Company Inc has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The firm’s market capitalization is $425.18 million.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company Inc will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/sterling-construction-company-inc-strl-position-boosted-by-argent-capital-management-llc.html.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.