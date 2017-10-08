Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Construction Company, Inc. is a holding company which has historically operated as a wholesale distributor to the automotive aftermarket and construction through two subsidiaries, Steel City Products and Dowling’s Fleet Service. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STRL. DA Davidson upgraded Sterling Construction from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sterling Construction from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Construction from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Sterling Construction (STRL) opened at 15.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $425.18 million. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 63.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

