Stephen George Dilly Sells 14,689 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) Stock

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) CEO Stephen George Dilly sold 14,689 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $385,439.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen George Dilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Stephen George Dilly sold 4,047 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $106,476.57.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Stephen George Dilly sold 80,110 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $2,101,285.30.

On Monday, September 25th, Stephen George Dilly sold 100,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Stephen George Dilly sold 50,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,073,000.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) opened at 25.36 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The company’s market capitalization is $1.28 billion.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($2.71) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 454.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “ourperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a therapeutic approach, including the development of product candidates, for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s therapeutic approach, which it refers to as Characterized Oral Desensitization Immunotherapy (CODIT), is a system designed to desensitize patients to food allergens using characterized biologic products, defined treatment protocols and support services.

