State Street Corporation (STT) Stake Maintained by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. maintained its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street Corporation were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 2,677.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hannah M. Grove sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $296,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia C. Fawcett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $466,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,814 shares of company stock worth $820,385 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,515 shares. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $99.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.31.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street Corporation had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post $6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. State Street Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

State Street Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. BidaskClub upgraded State Street Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of State Street Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of State Street Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded State Street Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $88.00 target price on State Street Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

State Street Corporation Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

