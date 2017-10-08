Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Starwood Property Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.330627759451 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently commented on STWD. BidaskClub cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) opened at 21.65 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.13 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 55.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In related news, CFO Rina Paniry sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $150,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,570.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $247,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,180.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

